Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
SMFG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 1,376,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,094. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.