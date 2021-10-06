Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 1,376,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,094. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

