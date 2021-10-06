Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUBCY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,352. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

