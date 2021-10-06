Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 19,185 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Studio City International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the second quarter valued at $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

