Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Universal Health Services Put Options (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,478 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,085% compared to the average volume of 378 put options.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,058. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.