Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 5.2%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.93 and last traded at $39.00. 11,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,364,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

