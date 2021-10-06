Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.19. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 506,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 435,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.