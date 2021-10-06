Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

STRL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $656.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

