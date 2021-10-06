Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Moderna were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $15.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,373,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

