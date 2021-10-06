Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 31,750 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 2.44% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN remained flat at $$25.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

