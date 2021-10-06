Stephens Inc. AR Invests $618,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 119,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

PGF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,000. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

