Stephens Inc. AR Has $671,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,733. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

