Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $28,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. 118,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

