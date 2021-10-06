Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Garmin were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,391,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,214,000 after acquiring an additional 135,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. 9,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

