Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,085 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corteva were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145,368 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,488. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.