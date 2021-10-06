Step Finance Trading 26.5% Higher This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $3.65 million and $13.94 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00059173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00096993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00128923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.98 or 0.99874867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.51 or 0.06332606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

