Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

