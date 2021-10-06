Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. 19,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,278. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

