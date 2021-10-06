State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 183,846 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,846 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $254,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock worth $1,555,878. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 5,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,984. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

