State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,583 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 805,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 92.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.