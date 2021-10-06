State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,856 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 218,363 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 155.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,118,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 679,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4,784.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 730,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.