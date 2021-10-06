State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 180,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,407. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

