State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 106,238 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 193,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 14,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

