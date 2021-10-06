State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 5,046 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,616. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

