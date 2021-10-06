STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 8.1%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.89 and last traded at $117.46. Approximately 10,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 545,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.79.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.41.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,680,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

