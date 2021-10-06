STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Samuel J. Gesten Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

