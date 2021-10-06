SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,291 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,257. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.