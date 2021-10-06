Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.70

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

