Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $559.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,004 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.