SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.34

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 6186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

