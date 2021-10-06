SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 91,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 115,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

