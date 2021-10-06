SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0611

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $549,958.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00058292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00131065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,366.86 or 0.99724990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.19 or 0.06442405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

