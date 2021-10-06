Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Radian Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 861,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,039. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

