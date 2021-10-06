Sovarnum Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

