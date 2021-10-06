Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $3.34 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. KB Home comprises approximately 2.1% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 846,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,585. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.