Sovarnum Capital L.P. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 454.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 3.5% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,377. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

