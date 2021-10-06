Sovarnum Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,454,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. The company has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

