Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,188. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

