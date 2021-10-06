Solstein Capital LLC Sells 57 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,104.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.68. 5,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,839. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

