Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 61.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,690,000 after buying an additional 397,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,014. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.43. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 994,700 shares of company stock worth $291,846,273. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

