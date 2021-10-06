Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNMRY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Snam has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

