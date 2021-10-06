SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

