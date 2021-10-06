SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.61

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 14561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

