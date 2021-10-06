SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $196.18 and last traded at $196.18. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 190,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5,296.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

