Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter worth about $919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SINO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,349. Sino-Global Shipping America has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. engages in the provision of non-asset based global shipping and freight logistics integrated solution. It operates through the following segments: Inland Transportation Management Services; Freight Logistics Services; Container Trucking Services; and Bulk Cargo Container Services.

