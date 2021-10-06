Simplex Trading LLC Buys 1,107 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54,175.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,787 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.