Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

