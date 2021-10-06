Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Increases By 28.2%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

