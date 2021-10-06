Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Drops By 30.8%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,472,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after buying an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,493,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,412,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 61,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.