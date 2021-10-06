Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 49.4%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

