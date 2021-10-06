Short Interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Increases By 45.5%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 597,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Stable Road Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

